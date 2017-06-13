LONDON French Open champion Rafa Nadal has withdrawn from next week's Aegon Championships at The Queen’s Club after advice from his doctors to rest, organisers announced on Tuesday.

“I am very sorry to say that I am not going to be able play Queen’s next week. I am sad to make this decision because I love Queen’s, I won the tournament in 2008 and every time I reached the Wimbledon final it was after playing Queen’s," said Nadal.

The Spanish world number two is back to his best after being hampered by injuries in recent years and claimed a 10th Roland Garros crown on Sunday after winning titles in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid over the past two months.

“I was hoping to take some days off and then be ready, but at 31, and after a long claycourt season with all of the emotions of Roland Garros, and after speaking to my team and doctor, I have decided my body needs to rest if I am going to be ready to play Wimbledon."

The Aegon Championships will feature world number one and defending champion Andy Murray, U.S. Open champion Stan Wawrinka, 2014 winner Grigor Dimitrov, and last year’s runner-up Milos Raonic. Wimbledon begins on July 3.

(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Toby Davis)