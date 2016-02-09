Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during a news conference after losing his first round match against Spain's Fernando Verdasco at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien

LONDON Spaniard Rafael Nadal will sharpen his grasscourt game at London's Queen's Club ahead of Wimbledon in June, organisers of the Aegon Championships said on Tuesday.

The 14-times grand slam champion, ranked fifth in the world, has fond memories of Queen's, having won the title there in 2008 before going on to beat Roger Federer a few weeks later and claim his first Wimbledon crown.

Defending champion Andy Murray is also confirmed for the traditional warm-up event which starts on June 13.

"Holding that trophy again would be amazing although I am well aware of the difficulties because the tournament always has so many good players," Nadal said in a statement.

Before his thoughts turn to grass, however, Nadal will seek to return to the kind of form that once made him dominate men's tennis, particularly on clay.

He suffered a disappointing first-round exit at the Australian Open and with his 30th birthday looming his aura is in danger of fading.

He has not won a title since August in Hamburg and has not added to his grand slam collection since the 2014 French Open when he ruled at Roland Garros for a record ninth time.

He is top seed at this week's Buenos Aires Open.

