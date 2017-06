Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS A watch worth 300,000 euros went missing from Rafael Nadal's hotel room hours after he clinched his seventh French Open singles title, a police source said.

The Spaniard was wearing the Richard Mille watch after he defeated Novak Djokovic in the grand slam final on Monday but found it missing when he woke up on Tuesday, the player's relatives told the police.

"Nobody broke into the hotel room," the police source said. Richard Mille had lent Nadal the watch for the tournament.

(Reporting by Gerard Bon; Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Robert Woodward)