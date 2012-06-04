Nicolas Almagro of Spain reacts during his match against Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Nicolas Almagro kept up the ruthless run by Spaniards at the French Open as he reached the quarter-finals with a 6-4 6-4 6-4 hammering of Serbian eighth seed Janko Tipsarevic on Monday.

Almagro, the 12th seed, is one of three players in the men's draw yet to drop a set and coincidentally they all hail from Spain.

While six-times champion Rafa Nadal will be aiming to preserve his perfect record when he takes on Argentine Juan Monaco in a fourth-round contest later on Monday, David Ferrer has also reached the last eight by winning 12 successive sets.

Almagro kept the bearded Tipsarevic on his toes throughout the two hour 13 minute encounter and blew a kiss skywards after ending the Serb's ordeal with a driving forehand winner.

Almagro will next face the winner of the Nadal-Monaco match.

(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Alison Wildey)