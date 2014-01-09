Havana walls brought to life with murals of wide-eyed children
HAVANA The gigantic black and white portraits of children started appearing on walls around a suburban neighborhood of Havana two years ago, the work of Cuban artist Maisel Lopez.
MELBOURNE Spaniard Nicolas Almagro, seeded 13th in the men's draw, has pulled out of the Australian Open due to a shoulder injury, organisers said on Thursday.
"Disappointed to confirm that Nicolas Almagro has withdrawn from the #ausopen due to an ongoing shoulder injury. We wish him a fast recovery!" a post on the tournament's Twitter feed said.
Spain's number three player behind world number one Rafa Nadal and third-ranked David Ferrer, 28-year-old Almagro reached the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park last year.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
HAVANA The gigantic black and white portraits of children started appearing on walls around a suburban neighborhood of Havana two years ago, the work of Cuban artist Maisel Lopez.
LOS ANGELES A storm is brewing in Starz's gritty new series "American Gods," as deities old and new gear up for a battle that reverberates with topical issues in the real world.