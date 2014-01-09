Nicolas Almagro of Spain returns a shot during his men's singles tennis match against Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

MELBOURNE Spaniard Nicolas Almagro, seeded 13th in the men's draw, has pulled out of the Australian Open due to a shoulder injury, organisers said on Thursday.

"Disappointed to confirm that Nicolas Almagro has withdrawn from the #ausopen due to an ongoing shoulder injury. We wish him a fast recovery!" a post on the tournament's Twitter feed said.

Spain's number three player behind world number one Rafa Nadal and third-ranked David Ferrer, 28-year-old Almagro reached the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park last year.

