Indian Super League expands with two new franchises
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
MELBOURNE Victoria Azarenka whipped through her match against Iveta Benesova on Sunday to become the first player to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals.
The Belarussian took 77 minutes to dismantle her unseeded Czech opponent 6-2 6-2 in bright sunshine on Rod Laver Arena and set up a clash against Agnieszka Radwanska or Julia Goerges.
Azarenka, a semi-finallist at Wimbledon last year, faced serious resistance only in the last two games - when Benesova fought off four match points - and sealed victory with a crunching forehand winner.
The 22-year-old won the title over a strong field at the Sydney warm-up event last week and has stormed through the first week at Melbourne Park with four emphatic victories.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Alastair Himmer)
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
SEOUL South Korea's President Moon Jae-in suggested on Monday that countries in Northeast Asia could form a bloc - including isolated North Korea - to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, his presidential office said.