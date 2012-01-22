Victoria Azarenka of Belarus hits a return to Iveta Benesova of Czech Republic during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

MELBOURNE Victoria Azarenka whipped through her match against Iveta Benesova on Sunday to become the first player to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals.

The Belarussian took 77 minutes to dismantle her unseeded Czech opponent 6-2 6-2 in bright sunshine on Rod Laver Arena and set up a clash against Agnieszka Radwanska or Julia Goerges.

Azarenka, a semi-finallist at Wimbledon last year, faced serious resistance only in the last two games - when Benesova fought off four match points - and sealed victory with a crunching forehand winner.

The 22-year-old won the title over a strong field at the Sydney warm-up event last week and has stormed through the first week at Melbourne Park with four emphatic victories.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Alastair Himmer)