Victoria Azarenka of Belarus returns a backhand to Alexandra Panova of Russia during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

NEW YORK, Aug 27 - World number one Victoria Azarenka wasted little time in outlining her U.S. Open title credentials on Monday as she scorched to a 6-0 6-1 first round victory over Russia's Alexandra Panova.

The Belarusian, who won her first grand slam title at the Australian Open in January, was at her very best as she raced through in just 50 minutes.

Azarenka has yet to go beyond the last 16 at the U.S. Open but she outclassed world number 76 Panova with a performance full of power and precision.

The 23-year-old dropped just five points in the first set and maintained her momentum in the second to cruise into round two.

(Reporting by Simon Cambers; editing by Greg Stutchbury)