Annika Beck of Germany adjusts her hair during her women's singles match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus hits a return to Annika Beck of Germany during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

PARIS Third seed Victoria Azarenka overcame a first-set stumble to reach the French Open third round with a rain-disrupted 6-4 6-3 win over German Annika Beck on Thursday.

The Belarussian, Australian Open champion the last two years, raced to a 5-0 lead and was 5-1 up when the match was interrupted by rain on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Beck benefited from a series of unforced errors from Azarenka to reduce the gap and led 30-0 on her opponent's serve at 5-4 when the world number three regained composure and clinched the opening set after 69 minutes.

The second set was straightforward as Azarenka booked a third-round meeting with French 31st seed Alize Cornet or Spain's Silvia Soler-Espinosa.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)