Victoria Azarenka of Belarus reacts during her women's singles second round match against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark kicks a tennis ball in frustration during her women's singles second round match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SPORT TENNIS)

MELBOURNE Victoria Azarenka showed she was back in top form at the Australian Open on Thursday after an injury-blighted season, upsetting eighth seed Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-2 to reach the third round.

The statuesque Belarusian, wearing a high-visibility dress in fluorescent yellow and dictating play like a traffic cop, was too powerful for the Dane, bullying her from the baseline to wrap up the match in 98 minutes at Margaret Court Arena.

The two-time champion Azarenka broke Wozniacki twice in the second set and clobbered 31 winners in the match to send an ominous warning to her rivals in the women's draw.

She advances to play Czech 26th seed Barbora Zahlavova Strycova in the next round.

