NEW YORK Czech Tomas Berdych put Austrian youngster Dominic Thiem firmly in his place at the U.S. Open on Tuesday as he romped into the quarter-finals with a 6-1 6-2 6-4 victory.

The sixth seed raced through the first set and needed just one hour, 38 minutes to take his place in the last eight at Flushing Meadows for only the second time in his career.

Thiem, who turns 21 on Wednesday, had beaten Ernests Gulbis and Feliciano Lopez on his way to the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time but was outgunned by Berdych in all departments.

"I’m very happy with today's win," Berdych said. "I'd like to point out one thing which was the key, when I was 0-40 down in the first game on serve, and I saved it.

"That was a nice boost in the beginning and from then on I played well. Everything worked today, job done, that's good."

In the quarter-finals, Berdych will play Croatia's Marin Cilic, who earlier edged out Gilles Simon of France in five sets.

