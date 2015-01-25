Tomas Berdych of Czech Republic reacts as he sits down during his men's singles fourth round match against Bernard Tomic of Australia at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

MELBOURNE Tomas Berdych ruined local hopes of a massive Australia Day celebration on Monday when he hammered Bernard Tomic to advance to the quarter-finals of the season-opening grand slam on Sunday.

The Czech seventh seed, who announced his engagement to girlfriend Ester Satorova earlier this week, was in no mood to extend that sentimentality to the local fans cheering Tomic with a clinical 6-2 7-6(3) 6-2 victory.

The tall 29-year-old destroyed Tomic's serve in a quick-fire match with two thirds of the points decided in rallies of less than four shots to set up a quarter-final with either third seed Rafa Nadal or South Africa's Kevin Anderson.

The local fans still have the opportunity to celebrate their national holiday on Monday with at least one player advancing to the quarter-finals with Nick Kyrgios, the last Australian remaining in either draw, playing Andreas Seppi later on Sunday.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)