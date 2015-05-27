Ester Satorova, the girlfriend of Tomas Berdych of Czech Republic, watches his men's singles match against compatriot Radek Stepanek at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic plays a shot to compatriot Tomas Berdych during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic plays a shot to compatriot Radek Stepanek during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS Fourth seed Tomas Berdych fought off some stiff resistance from fellow Czech Radek Stepanek to advance to the third round of the French Open 6-3 6-7(7) 6-3 6-3 on Wednesday.

Berdych, who has yet to win a grand slam title despite being in the top-10 for five years, kept his composure despite Stepanek's wily tactics, dropping serve only once.

He wrapped it up on a sun-kissed Court One when 36-year-old Stepanek, who became the oldest man to win a match at Roland Garros since Jimmy Connors in 1991 when he defeated Ivan Dodig in round one, double-faulted.

Berdych will face Frenchman Benoit Paire next.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman)