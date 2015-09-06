Sep 4, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Eugenie Bouchard of Canada waves to the crowd after her match against Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia (not pictured) on day five of the 2015 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Bouchard won 7-6 (9), 4-6,...

NEW YORK Canadian 25th seed Eugenie Bouchard has withdrawn from the U.S. Open doubles and mixed doubles events after falling in the locker room and sustaining a head injury, tournament officials said on Saturday.

No decision has been made yet on whether the 21-year-old will have to also withdraw from the singles competition.

"The medical staff has recommended that Ms. Bouchard withdraw from today's competitions, and Ms. Bouchard is following that advice," tournament director David Brewer said in a statement.

"No determination about competing in the singles competition has been made at this time.

"Ms Bouchard will continue with the medical evaluation and treatment for the remainder of the day."

Bouchard is scheduled to take on Italy's Roberta Vinci on Sunday for a spot in the quarter-finals of the year's final grand slam.

She and partner Elena Vesnina were slated to play a second round doubles match against the American duo of Raquel Kops-Jones and Abigail Spears later on Saturday.

Bouchard was also scheduled to partner with Australian bad boy Nick Kyrgios against Martina Hingis and Leander Paes in mixed doubles.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in New York. Editing by Andrew Both)