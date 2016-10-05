Tennis - China Open Men's Singles Second Round - Beijing, China - 05/10/16. Andy Murray of Britain plays against Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

World number two Andy Murray crushed Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov 6-2 6-1 and fifth seed David Ferrer overwhelmed Italian Fabio Fognini 6-3 6-4 to reach the China Open quarter-finals in Beijing on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Murray won 81 percent of first-serve points and Kuznetsov made a string of unforced errors to hand the Briton victory in one hour 16 minutes.

Murray will meet his 21-year-old compatriot Kyle Edmund, who upset Spanish world number 18 Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4 4-6 6-4, in the last eight on Friday.

"(On) the day of the match, it's always a little bit uncomfortable," Murray, a three-times grand slam winner, told reporters about facing his Davis Cup team mate.

"Normally when you see your friends and stuff in the locker room, you have a chat, joke around a bit. But on match days, it always tends to be a little bit more serious."

The 34-year-old Ferrer, who reached the China Open final in 2010 maintained his perfect career record over Fognini.

The Spaniard, bidding to reach his first final of the year, will next face in-form 19-year-old Alexander Zverev, who beat American Jack Sock 6-4 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals.

