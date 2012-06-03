Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia reacts after winning her match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS Things always happen in threes, they say, but fortunately for Dominika Cibulkova not at the French Open.

Two previous defeats against Victoria Azarenka after she had been a set and a break up flashed before her eyes when she was 6-2 4-2 up against the world number one in their fourth-round match at Roland Garros on Sunday.

"You can't be human if you weren't thinking about that," Cibulkova told a news conference after beating Azarenka 6-2 7-6 to reach the quarter-finals.

"This year in Miami I was 6-1 5-2 up against her, and a pretty similar thing happened. And last year in Miami it was the same. I think I was still 6-2 4-2 up again, and I lost."

No wonder that her arm started shaking when victory was within her reach.

"I got a little bit - not nervous, but a little bit more. I was not going for my shots anymore," said the Slovakian, who reached the last four on the Parisian clay three years ago.

"But today it was a great thing that I managed to go through these emotions. She was 6-5 up, and I said, hey, come on, you have to play your game again and just make it.

"And for the tiebreak I'm very, very proud of myself that I was still going for my shots, and I just made it because she would never give me the match."

Cibulkova, who had beaten Azarenka once in their previous eight encounters, will now take on either Australian sixth seed Samantha Stosur or American teenager Sloane Stephens.

Having just knocked out the world number one, she will definitely have the self-confidence she needs to advance.

"I have this confidence that I really needed for a long time and I think the confidence on this level is the most important thing," she said.

"So of course I believe (that I can do it) but I just need to keep this level."

(Editing by Clare Fallon)