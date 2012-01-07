Indian Super League expands with two new franchises
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
MELBOURNE Former semi-finalist Marin Cilic has ruled himself out of this year's Australian Open, tournament director Craig Tiley confirmed on Saturday.
The 23-year-old Croatian, beaten in the last four by Briton Andy Murray in 2010, had not recovered from a knee injury, Tiley said in a post on his Twitter account.
"Just got word Marin Cilic has had to withdraw from the Australian Open as he is not ready after his knee injury," Tiley said.
The Australian Open starts January 16.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Nick Mulvenney; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
SEOUL South Korea's President Moon Jae-in suggested on Monday that countries in Northeast Asia could form a bloc - including isolated North Korea - to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, his presidential office said.