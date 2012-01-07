MELBOURNE Former semi-finalist Marin Cilic has ruled himself out of this year's Australian Open, tournament director Craig Tiley confirmed on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Croatian, beaten in the last four by Briton Andy Murray in 2010, had not recovered from a knee injury, Tiley said in a post on his Twitter account.

"Just got word Marin Cilic has had to withdraw from the Australian Open as he is not ready after his knee injury," Tiley said.

The Australian Open starts January 16.

