Marin Cilic of Croatia celebrates after defeating Kei Nishikori of Japan in their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Marin Cilic became the first Croatian to win a grand slam singles final in 13 years with his victory at the U.S. Open in New York on Monday.

Here are some facts on Cilic:

- Born Sept. 28, 1988 (Aged 25)

- Began playing tennis when he was seven years old with a cousin who lived in Germany and would visit his home city during summer.

- Enjoys playing on all surfaces but says hard and grass are best-suited for him because of his height and style of play.

- In 2008, finished as his country's top player for the first time with a world number 22 ranking after winning a then-personal-high 37 matches, 23 more than the previous season.

- U.S. Open victory marked his 12th career singles title following wins in Delray Beach (2014), Zagreb (2014), Zagreb (2013), Umag (2012), London/Queen's Club (2012), St. Petersburg (2011), Zagreb (2010), Chennai (2010), Zagreb (2009), Chennai (2009) and New Haven (2008)

- Path to U.S. Open victory: beat Marcos Baghdatis 6-3 3-1 (ret) in first round, Illya Marchenko 7-6(2) 6-2 6-4 in second round, Kevin Anderson 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4 in third round, Gilles Simon 5-7 7-6(3) 6-4 3-6 6-3 in last 16, Tomas Berdych 6-2 6-4 7-6(4) in quarter-finals, Roger Federer 6-3 6-4 6-4 in semis and Kei Nishikori 6-3 6-3 6-3 in final.

(Compiled by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Gene Cherry)