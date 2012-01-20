Kim Clijsters of Belgium (R) and Daniela Hantuchova of Slovakia kiss after their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

MELBOURNE Champion Kim Clijsters made up for her Brisbane International semi-final disappointment against Daniela Hantuchova earlier this month with a polished 6-3 6-2 victory over the Slovak in the Australian Open third round on Friday.

The 28-year-old Clijsters quit with a hip injury while a set ahead against Hantuchova in Brisbane but said prior to the Australian Open began that it had healed completely and would not hamper the defence of her title.

Clijsters had spent less than two hours in total on court in the first two rounds at Melbourne Park and continued her ruthlessly efficient progress through the tournament against the 20th seed, converting five of 11 break point opportunities to seal a comfortable win.

The Belgian next faces a potential repeat of last year's final against Li Na if the Chinese beats Spain's Anabel Medina Garrigues later on Rod Laver Arena.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Martyn Herman; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)