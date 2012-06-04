Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina returns the ball to Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Juan Martin del Potro edged past Tomas Berdych in a battle of big-hitting baseliners to book his spot in the French Open quarter-finals, winning 7-6 1-6 6-3 7-5 on Monday.

After the match was suspended at the end of the third set due to bad light on Sunday evening, the ninth-seeded Argentine returned to wrap up victory in three hours 26 minutes.

Del Potro exchanged clubbing flat forehands with his opponent in a first-set struggle that lasted over an hour before Berdych struck back emphatically in the second.

The Argentine, who will play Roger Federer in the quarters, returned to the ascendancy in Sunday's evening gloom before breaking decisively in the 12th game of the fourth set.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)