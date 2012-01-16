Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina serves to Adrian Mannarino of France during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

MELBOURNE Juan Martin del Potro revived himself after a sleepy first set to mow down Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 2-6 6-1 7-5 6-4 in the first round as heat claimed its first victim on the opening day of the Australian Open.

Serving on set point at 5-1 in the second set, the towering Argentine was asked to hold fire after a spectator collapsed in the stands as the temperature nudged 30 degrees Celsius.

Play resumed a few minutes later after the fan was attended to and helped out of Hisense Arena by first-aid staff, allowing 11th-seeded Del Potro to crack a forehand winner and seal the set.

Mannarino, a plucky left-hander ranked 91st in the world, ensured Del Potro would have to work in the heat, but the Argentine served out the match confidently to set up a second-round match against Slovenia's Blaz Kavcic.

