Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after winning his quarter-final match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

PARIS Novak Djokovic came back from the brink to save four match points before he downed local favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-1 5-7 5-7 7-6 6-1 in the French Open quarter-finals and keep alive his dream of holding all four grand slam titles on Tuesday.

Serbian world number one Djokovic, looking to become the first man in 43 years to win the four majors consecutively, kept cool under tremendous pressure to save four match points on his serve in the fourth set, forcing a tiebreak he won 8-6 before breaking decisively early in the fifth.

Djokovic, who will join American Don Budge and Australian Rod Laver in the club of players having held all four major titles at once if he lifts the Musketeers Cup, will now take on third seed Roger Federer in a re-match of last year's epic semi-final won by the Swiss.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)