Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves to Benjamin Becker of Germany at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK Top-seeded Novak Djokovic saved two set points in the opening set but lost just four games the rest of the way in beating Germany's Benjamin Becker 7-6 (2) 6-2 6-2 on Friday to reach the third round of the U.S. Open.

Djokovic was broken in the ninth game of the first set to fall behind 4-5, but broke right back and forced a tiebreaker, which he won 7-2 before cruising the rest of the way.

After the 52-minute first-set struggle on a windy Arthur Ashe Stadium court, the Serb won the next two sets in a total of 59 minutes to seal his victory.

Australia Open champion Djokovic, the 2011 U.S. Open winner, will next face either Finland's Jarkko Nieminen or Portugal's Joao Sousa.

(Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Frank Pingue)