NEW YORK Top-seeded Serbian Novak Djokovic crushed defending U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic 6-0 6-1 6-2 on Friday to secure passage to his fourth consecutive grand slam final.

Djokovic, playing on the same court where women's world number one Serena Williams and Romanian second seed Simona Halep crashed out of the tournament earlier, needed just 85 minutes to bring Cilic's title defence to an end.

With the rout, Djokovic ran his record to 14-0 against the ninth-seeded Croat and moved one win away from adding to his 2015 grand slam triumphs at the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

The Serbian world number one will next play the winner of an all-Swiss showdown between five-times U.S. Open winner Roger Federer and French Open champion Stan Wawrinka.

