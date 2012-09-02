Cilic flies under the radar all the way to French Open last eight
PARIS Marin Cilic has flown under the radar since arriving in Paris but after reaching the French Open quarter-finals for the loss of 26 games he looms as a clear and present danger.
NEW YORK Second seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic ousted France's Julien Benneteau in straight sets on Sunday to cruise into the U.S. Open fourth round.
Djokovic enjoyed a 41-15 advantage in winners and never lost his serve to take the match in Arthur Ashe Stadium 6-3 6-2 6-2 in one hour, 37 minutes.
Djokovic will next face 14th seed Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine or 18th seed Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland.
Djokovic, who has not lost a set during the tournament, blasted 13 aces and although he successfully landed only 59 percent of his first serves, never faced a break point against the 32nd-ranked Frenchman.
(Reporting By Steve Ginsburg, editing by Ed Osmond)
PARIS Stan Wawrinka's array of shots was too much to handle for a resurgent Gael Monfils as the 2015 champion reached the French Open quarter-finals with a 7-5 7-6(7) 6-2 victory on Monday.