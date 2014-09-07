Bob Bryan (L) and his brother Mike Bryan of the U.S. reach for the ball while playing Marcel Granollers and Marc Lopez of Spain during their men's doubles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

NEW YORK American twins Bob and Mike Bryan became the first doubles pair to win 100 titles together after they beat Spain's Marcel Granollers and Marc Lopez 6-3 6-4 in the U.S. Open final on Sunday.

The world No.1 duo broke the 11th seeds once in each set to claim their fifth U.S. Open title and take their 16th grand slam title together.

The top seeds made their move in the fourth game of the opener and when they broke in the seventh game of the second set there was no way back for the Spanish pair.

Left-handed Bob Bryan served out for an historic victory.

The win gave the 36-year-old brothers a first grand slam title of the year and they have now won at least one grand slam title together for 10 consecutive years.

(Editing by Martyn Herman)