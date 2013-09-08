Leander Paes and playing partner Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic walk off the court after they defeated Alexander Peya of Austria and Bruno Soares of Brazil in their men's doubles final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

NEW YORK Leander Paes and Radek Stepanek were convincing winners over Alexander Peya and Bruno Soares in the men's doubles final at the U.S. Open on Sunday.

The India-Czech pairing dominated the championship match to record a 6-1 6-3 victory over their Austria-Brazil rivals in one hour and 12 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Paes, 40, won his third U.S. Open doubles title and the eighth major title of his career. It was Stepanek's second major doubles title after winning the 2012 Australian Open with Paes.

Peya and Soares had only two break points for the match and failed to convert either in their first final of a major championship.

(Reporting by Will Swanton)