Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia and Vera Zvonareva of Russia pose with the trophy after defeating Sara Errani of Italy and Roberta Vinci of Italy in their women's doubles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

MELBOURNE Russians Svetlana Kuznetsova and Vera Zvonareva ground down the Italian pairing of Roberta Vinci and Sara Errani 5-7 6-4 6-3 to win the Australian Open women's doubles title on Friday.

The unseeded Russians captured the decisive break in the second game of the third set at Rod Laver Arena and survived five break points before closing out the match on the third match point.

The win secured the Fed Cup team mates their first grand slam doubles title in their first tour final, though each had won major doubles titles separately.

Kuznetsova won the 2005 Australian Open with Australian Alicia Molik, while Zvonareva won the 2006 U.S. Open with France's Nathalie Dechy.

