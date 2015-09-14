Sep 13, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Casey Dellacqua of Australia (left) Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan (right) celebrate a point against Martina Hingis of Switzerland and Sania Mirza of India in the Women's Doubles Final on day fourteen of the 2015 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 13, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Martina Hingis of Switzerland and Sania Mirza of India with the US Open Trophy after beating Casey Dellacqua of Australia and Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan in the Women's Doubles final on day fourteen of the 2015 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK Top seeds Martina Hingis and Sania Mirza beat Casey Dellacqua and Yaroslava Shvedova 6-3 6-3 to win the U.S. Open doubles title on Sunday and cap off a perfect visit to Flushing Meadows.

Switzerland's Hingis, the former singles world number one and her Indian partner Mirza, tore through the doubles tournament without dropping a set to claim back-to-back grand slams after their victory at Wimbledon.

It has been a productive and busy visit to New York for Hingis who also captured the U.S. Open mixed doubles title with India's Leander Paes.

Having only joined forces in March, Mirza and Hingis have enjoyed a successful partnership reaching six finals in 12 events and winning two majors.

"We started playing in March, obviously in America, and we won three out of three. That rarely happens," said Mirza. "We hit it off and obviously we have become more friends now.

"I think we trust each other on and off the court. I think that helps us through a lot of tough moments on the court.

"Obviously our games match, kind of complement each other, you know, with her at the net and from me at the back. I think that's the best combination."

After easily taking the first set Hingis and Mirza broke to open the second and apart from a late wobble were never really threatened by the Australian Dellacqua and Kazakhstan's Shvedova.

For Hingis it was her second U.S. Open doubles title coming 17-years after she won her first in 1998 with Jana Novotna.

"I won the doubles in '98, and that was like finishing off the Grand Slam," recalled Hingis. "I won all four in that same year. It was just like incredible.

"We all felt like there was a little bit of nervousness, definitely, especially today because... it's been a while.

"I know I have the support and the trust that I have for her (Mirza) shots and for her game. It's even building up every time we step out together."

(Editing by Martyn Herman and Pritha Sarkar)