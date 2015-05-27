Nick Kyrgios of Australia returns the ball to Roger Federer of Switzerland during their match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

PARIS Australian Nick Kyrgios was given another day off when his second round opponent Kyle Edmund withdrew from the French Open on Wednesday with an abdominal injury.

Kyrgios, the 29th seed who was supposed to play 20-year-old British qualifier Edmund on Thursday, now moves through to the third round where he could face third seed Andy Murray.

A statement from the tournament organisers said Edmund had suffered a "muscle lesion".

Edmund had beaten Frenchman Stephane Robert in a five-set thriller in the first round.

Murray plays Portugal's Joao Sousa on Thursday.

