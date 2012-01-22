Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return to Bernard Tomic of Australia during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

MELBOURNE A masterly Roger Federer ended local hope Bernard Tomic's dreams of a place in the Australian Open quarter-finals with a ruthless 6-4 6-2 6-2 fourth round victory on Sunday.

The Swiss, who is bidding for his 17th grand slam title, had no room for sentiment for the 19-year-old Queenslander or the packed crowd on Rod Laver Arena as he advanced to a last eight encounter against Juan Martin Del Potro.

Tomic modelled his game on the Swiss ace as he developed through the ranks and even boldly stated four years ago that he wanted to be world number one, achieve a calendar grand slam and beat Roger Federer.

On Sunday, however, Federer was in no mood to grant any wishes, cajoling Tomic to attack, counter punch, parry, slice, volley and defend while all the time putting the ball back before he calmly killed off the point when the opportunity arose.

Such was his mastery on Rod Laver Arena, Tomic could not help but show he still felt in awe of his 30-year-old opponent, who marched relentlessly into a 31st successive grand slam quarter-final.

Television cameras captured him exclaiming "wow" when the world number three produced an exquisite drop shot early in the second set and a few games later, the gangly right hander turned to his family and friends in his box and said, "I can't do anything".

Local fans, mindful that former world number one Lleyton Hewitt, who despite his heroics at this tournament with a fourth round clash against Novak Djokovic on Monday, is edging towards retirement and are in desperate need to find a new contender.

Tomic provided them with a glimmer of hope in the early exchanges before Federer took his opportunity to snatch a break in the ninth game and put pressure on the teenager to close out the set when the Australian's forehand sailed wide.

Having taken the opener, Federer's momentum kicked into gear in the second, breaking Tomic in the third game and driving home his superiority with his serve proving to be a lethal weapon as he sent down 13 aces throughout the match.

The third set was a similar tale with Tomic fighting to stay in the match and while he held two break points in the fourth game, Federer seemed to get mildly annoyed at the youngster's temerity to extend the lesson.

He held serve, then broke Tomic in the next game to run away with the match in one hour, 44 minutes.

(Editing by John O'Brien; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)