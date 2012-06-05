Mallya dismisses speculation of Force India sale
LONDON Troubled Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya has dismissed speculation of a possible sale of his team to Australian David Brabham or Formula One's former commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone.
PARIS Roger Federer withstood two sets of Argentine fireworks before dousing Juan Martin del Potro's challenge with a 3-6 6-7 6-2 6-0 6-3 win on Tuesday to reach the semi-finals of the French Open.
The Swiss third seed's chances of winning a second title here appeared to be sinking fast as he drowned under a hail of winners flying off Del Potro's racket in the opening two sets.
But the 2009 champion stayed calm to break for a 2-0 lead in the third set and from then on Del Potro's dodgy left knee and mindset started to let him down.
The ninth seed won only eight points during a forgettable fourth set and his misery was compounded when he bowed out after a forehand clipped the net and bounced out to hand Federer victory.
Federer, looking for a record 17th grand slam crown, next faces Novak Djokovic or Jo-Wilfried Tsonga for a place in Sunday's final.
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
KINGSTON, Jamaica As Usain Bolt prepares to run his last competitive Jamaican race on Saturday, the world's fastest man is already thinking about his future.