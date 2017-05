Roger Federer of Switzerland wipes his face with a towel after missing a shot against Andreas Seppi of Italy during their men's singles third round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

MELBOURNE Second seed Roger Federer was dumped out of the Australian Open third round by Italy's Andreas Seppi on Friday.

The 30-year-old Italian, who had never beaten the Swiss in 10 previous encounters, clinched the match 6-4 7-6(5) 4-6 7-6(5) to set up a fourth round clash with either local favourite Nick Kyrgios or Tunisia's Malek Jaziri.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)