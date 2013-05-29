PARIS May 29 Roger Federer was in no mood to hang around as he moved into the third round of the French Open with a 6-2 6-1 6-1 demolition of India's Somdev Devvarman on Wednesday, but his title credentials were barely put to the test in a hopelessly one-sided match.

Federer, chasing a second French Open title, was never put under pressure and ruthlessly exploited his opponent's frailties.

The Swiss did not lose a point against the 188th ranked qualifier until the third game and took the first set in just 23 minutes with two breaks of serve.

The 17-times grand slam winner broke a further three times in both the second and third sets as Devvarman wilted. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)