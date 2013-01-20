David Ferrer of Spain celebrates defeating Kei Nishikori of Japan in their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

MELBOURNE David Ferrer thought his fourth round victory over Japan's Kei Nishikori was one of the best matches of his Australian Open career, yet the Spaniard was still racked with doubt that he could go on to win the title next week.

Baseline hustler Ferrer took full advantage of Nishikori's lingering knee injury on Sunday, working him around the court and waiting for the 23-year-old to make one of his 65 errors. Although the Japanese number one made it difficult, the fourth seed closed out a 6-2 6-1 6-4 victory.

"I played very good, one of the best matches on my career in Australian Open," the fourth seed told reporters. "Nishikori is a very great player. I think he's going to be top-10.

"He has everything ... (and) the result, it was in three sets, but the game, it was very, very difficult."

Ferrer entered the season's opening grand slam having won a record-equalling fourth Auckland title, and will officially supplant injured compatriot Rafa Nadal as the world number four by the conclusion of the Australian Open.

The 30-year-old, however, did not consider himself in the same league as the 'Big Four' of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Nadal.

"No, no, I think the top four, they are better," Ferrer said when asked if he felt he belonged in the echelon of players at the top of the men's game.

"It is very difficult to win a grand slam because there are the top four. In this moment, the last three or four years, they are better than the other players.

"I am top four because Rafael is injured a long time."

Ferrer's self doubt is based on a sound reasoning, which he also acknowledged after his victory on Sunday.

Until 2012, his best season on the Tour with seven titles, he had reached the quarter-finals or better at a grand slam only five times since 2003. His best run at Melbourne Park was to the semi-finals in 2011.

"I am not thinking about if I have the chance to win a grand slam," he said of his mentality given his propensity to crash out earlier than expected.

"When the player arrives in the second week it is because he is playing good and we are confident with our game.

"(So) I am only focus (on) every match I will play."

Many observers have also said while he is one of the fittest and best returners and retrievers on the ATP Tour, he lacks the killer shot the other top players have,

The Paris Masters champion, who will meet 10th seeded compatriot Nicolas Almagro in the quarter-finals, also said he was still unsure if he had the arsenal to beat Djokovic, Federer or Murray to take his first grand slam.

"It's my opinion, ok," he said when asked why he did not seem to have the self belief to break through.

"I am trying to improve my game. I am trying to improve my serve. I am trying to play more aggressive with my shots. But it is difficult for me now improve too much my game.

"But I am trying to do my best every match. I am trying to win every match anyway, top four, top 10, or top hundred." (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Patrick Johnston)