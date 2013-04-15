General view of the Philippe Chartrier court as rain stops play during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Files

PARIS The French Open's total prize money for 2013 has been increased by more than three million euros to 22 million euros, organisers said on Monday.

The winners of the men's and women's singles titles will each earn 1.5 million euros, up 250,000 euros from last year.

Organisers added that the move was part of plans to boost the total prize money by a further 10 million euros to 32 million euros by 2016.

In comparison, US Open prize money will reach $33.6 million this year and rise to $50 million by 2017, while Wimbledon prize money was more than 16 million pounds in 2012.

This year's Australian Open prize money was A$30 million. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford)