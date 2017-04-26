PARIS Maria Sharapova will know on May 16 if she will be granted a wild card invitation for the French Open, the organisers of the May 28-June 11 grand slam tournament said on Wednesday.

"We will make our decision public on Facebook on May 16 at 1900 (local time, 1700GMT)," French federation president Bernard Giudicelli told a news conference on Wednesday.

Giudicelli said he will discuss the matter with tournament director Guy Forget on May 15.

Former world number one Sharapova, 30, is returning to action on Wednesday from a 15-month doping ban after being awarded a wild card for the Stuttgart claycourt tournament. "The tournament is bigger than the players," added Giudicelli, who said he would call Sharapova before the decision is made public.

