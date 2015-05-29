Richard Gasquet of France celebrates after beating Carlos Berlocq of Argentina during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS Richard Gasquet probably feared defeat in his French Open second-round five-set thriller against Argentine Carlos Berlocq.

His biggest scare came, instead, from a pigeon.

The bird was trapped in an overhead camera on court Suzanne Lenglen on Thursday when the game was interrupted.

The contest was delayed again by dusk and resumed on Friday with the French 20th seed prevailing 3-6 6-3 6-1 4-6 6-1.

Gasquet admitted he was frightened: "I don't think I have ever seen anything like this. I remember the feathers all over the place.

"And the public, they thought it was crazy, too.

"I had no idea what was happening. I had to ask the umpire.

"Tell you what -- you know, sometimes I jog, and I know that sometimes birds will attack you... I thought that's what was happening.

"Seriously. Have you never seen crows fighting? Seriously?

"I have seen it before. I was really wondering. I mean, this was unbelievable, this pigeon getting stuck in the camera.

"It's unbelievable. It's a tough death."

The pigeon actually managed to free itself and resumed its flight.

"Just unbelievable," said Gasquet with heartfelt relief.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tim Collings)