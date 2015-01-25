Simona Halep of Romania watches the ball while hitting a return against Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium during their women's singles fourth round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

MELBOURNE Third seed Simona Halep broke her hoodoo against Belgian Yanina Wickmayer with a 6-4 6-2 win to sail into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Sunday.

Having lost three previous matches to 80th-ranked Wickmayer, a former U.S. Open semi-finalist, the pint-sized Romanian had the edge in a slow-burning contest under the lights of Rod Laver Arena.

Both struggled on serve in the second set, but Halep was the first to steady and closed out the match strongly in 79 minutes to make her second last-eight appearance at Melbourne Park.

Halep faces Russia's Ekaterina Makarova for a place in the semi-finals.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)