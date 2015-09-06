Simona Halep of Romania celebrates after defeating Shelby Rogers of the U.S. in their third round match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

NEW YORK Second seeded Simona Halep worked the night shift for the first time at the U.S. Open and found it to her liking as she steamed past American qualifier Shelby Rogers 6-2 6-3 to reach the fourth round at Flushing Meadows.

Halep needed just 67 minutes under the Arthur Ashe Stadium floodlights to complete a dominant display that saw her face a single break point while winning 91 percent of her first serve points.

The 23-year-old Romanian has enjoyed a superb buildup to the year's final grand slam reaching the finals in both Toronto and Cincinnati and carried that form into the U.S. Open, having reached the fourth round without dropping a set.

She will next play the winner of the clash between German 24th seed Sabine Lisicki and Czech Barbora Strycova.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in New York. Editing by xxxxxxxx)