Sep 7, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Sabine Lisicki of Germany stretches between points in the third set of her match against Simona Halep of Romania on day eight of the 2015 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 7, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Simona Halep of Romania celebrates after defeating Sabine Lisicki of Germany on day eight of the 2015 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK Second seed Simona Halep overcame a thigh injury and baking heat before finally beating big-hitting German Sabine Lisicki 6-7(6) 7-5 6-2 to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals for the first time on Monday.

After dropping the opening set Halep called out the trainer to have treatment on her left thigh and at the end of the second the players left the court when the heat rule came into effect before the exhausted Romanian prevailed in two hours 38 minutes.

"It was a crazy match. I was fighting until the end, I did everything I could to win the match," said Halep.

Her thigh heavily strapped, wounded Halep sensed her opportunity when Lisicki began to cramp in the third set, stretching between every point.

Halep, who converted 10 of 11 break points, claimed the most crucial one at 4-2 then held serve and broke her 24th-seeded opponent again to clinch a last-eight spot at Flushing Meadows.

Lisicki, who holds the women's record for fastest serve and most aces in a match, did not have her big weapon working on Monday as she managed just two aces in the entire match.

