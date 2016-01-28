Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska reacts during her semi-final match against Serena Williams of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts as she signs autographs after winning her semi-final match against Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

MELBOURNE Latest news from the 11th day of the Australian Open on Thursday (all times GMT):

0353 WILLIAMS ON REACHING HER SEVENTH FINAL IN MELBOURNE

"I'm really excited to be in another final, it really blows my mind."

0350 WILLIAMS CRUSHES RADWANSKA TO REACH FINAL

Williams is on her way to her 26th grand slam final after crushing Radwanska 6-0 6-4 in 64 minutes for her 74th victory in 83 singles matches at Melbourne Park.

The 34-year-old will face German seventh seed Angelique Kerber or Britain's Johanna Konta, who clash next on Rod Laver Arena, in Saturday's final.

0310 WILLIAMS WINS FIRST SET TO LOVE

Reigning champion Serena Williams took 20 minutes to win the first set of her semi-final against Agnieszka Radwanska 6-0.

0130 JAMIE MURRAY ON BRITISH SUCCESS AT AUSTRALIAN OPEN

"Somebody must be doing something right in the UK. Andy has been doing some amazing things for a long time and what Jo has done is unbelievable. Let's hope they can do their best and who'd have thought? Three different British people in grand slam finals?"

0127 MURRAY/SOARES INTO MEN'S DOUBLES FINAL

Seventh seeds Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares advance to the men's doubles final after a comprehensive 6-3 6-1 victory over French duo Adrian Mannarino and Lucas Pouille.

0025 PLAY DELAYED ON ROD LAVER

Play in the men's doubles semi-final involving Murray and Soares against French duo Mannarino and Pouille was delayed due to the net being set at the wrong height. Play on the outside courts began on time.

ORDER OF PLAY

ROD LAVER ARENA

Men's Doubles - Semi-finals

Adrian Mannarino (France)/ Lucas Pouille (France) v 7-Jamie Murray (Britain)/ Bruno Soares (Brazil)

Not before 0230 GMT

Women's Singles - Semi-finals

1-Serena Williams (U.S.) v 4-Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland)

7-Angelique Kerber (Germany) v Johanna Konta (Britain)

Not before 0830 GMT

Men's Singles - Semi-finals

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 3-Roger Federer (Switzerland)

