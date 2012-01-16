Victoria Azarenka of Belarus serves against Heather Watson of Britain during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

MELBOURNE Victoria Azarenka missed her morning coffee and was in no mood to hang around in the Melbourne heat on Monday, getting her Australian Open campaign off to a winning start with a 6-1 6-0 victory over Britain's Heather Watson on Rod Laver Arena.

Former U.S. Open champion Juan Martin Del Potro, however, took a lot longer to get going in his first round match against French left hander Adrian Mannarino before eventually running out a 2-6 6-1 7-5 6-4 winner in just under three hours.

Women's world number one Caroline Wozniacki and last year's champion Kim Clijsters are in action later on Monday, while in the men's draw Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer also play their first round matches.

After a week of drizzle and heavy cloud cover, blue skies welcomed the players to the tournament's opening day at Melbourne Park, with temperatures rising quickly in the morning and flirting with 30 degrees Celsius before midday.

While the players on court had little trouble handling the early heat, it did claim one victim during Del Potro's victory over Mannarino as the match was held up for five minutes in the second set when first aid staff were called to assist a spectator, who was taken away for treatment.

World number three Azarenka, who only arrived in Melbourne on Saturday after she won the Sydney International title, needed just 67 minutes to beat Watson, though she paid a high price for an early morning practice session on the main Rod Laver Arena.

"Actually, I didn't get my coffee in the morning today, so I was really pissed off," the 22-year-old said to laughter. "So tomorrow I'm definitely getting it.

"It was so early and I wanted to come play a little bit longer on centre court. Everything was closed.

"I said, 'Oh my God, I need my coffee'.

"So I kept trying to open my eyes without it and it was not working."

The Belarusian will face a second round clash against Australian wildcard Casey Dellacqua, who beat Serbia's Bojana Jovanovski 6-3 6-2 on Margaret Court Arena just minutes after Azarenka sealed her win.

Dellacqua, who made a surprising run to the fourth round in 2008, was commentating on television at Melbourne Park last year after she had shoulder and foot surgery that kept her out of the sport for about two years.

"I was still watching a lot of tennis," the 26-year-old said. "I watched everything I possibly could. I was in touch with everything that was going on, but always with the frame of mind that I would get back.

"But I would get back when I was ready, when my body was ready, when I felt like the time was right.

"In about March last year, I thought, 'okay'. Since then I've ... been working really hard." (Editing by Peter Rutherford; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)