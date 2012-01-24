Roger Federer of Switzerland waves to the crowd after defeating Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina in their men's singles quarter-finals match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

MELBOURNE Caroline Wozniacki was knocked out of the Australian Open by big-hitting Belgian Kim Clijsters on Tuesday, ensuring the women's game will have a new number one by the end of the year's first grand slam.

Clijsters has said this will be her last season on Tour and few rivals will be shedding any tears after her dismantling of Wozniacki suggested she could dominate women's tennis for years to come.

With Wozniacki's demise, three women can now lay claim to the crown - Maria Sharapova, Petra Kvitova and Victoria Azarenka.

While Roger Federer has no chance of reclaiming his number one ranking from Novak Djokovic at Melbourne Park, the Swiss continues his quest for a fifth Australian Open title against Juan Martin del Potro in the quarter-finals.

Federer, playing his 1,000th tour level match and 31st consecutive grand slam quarter-final, has raced through the draw so far but will find the towering Argentine a stiffer test on Rod Laver Arena.

Del Potro beat the Swiss to win his only grand slam title at the 2009 U.S. Open before a wrist injury sent him spiralling down the world rankings.

BRAIN BOILING HEAT

Crowd favourite Clijsters, ranked 14th in the world, ended Dane Wozniacki's hopes of winning a first grand slam with a 6-3 7-6 win on another sweltering day at Melbourne Park.

The 28-year-old Belgian bounced around the court with abandon, and if the ankle she turned sickeningly over against Li Na in the last round was bothering her it did not show.

After a one-sided first set, Wozniacki looked down and out at 5-2 in the second but drew on all of her reserves to fight back and take it to a tiebreak.

The comeback only served to delay the inevitable, however, as the Belgian took the decider 7-4, sealing victory on her first match point with a forehand volley.

"It definitely didn't feel like being up a set and 5-2," Clijsters said in a courtside interview.

"I was happy to get through and not go to a three-setter because it's so hot."

While Azarenka has a reputation for getting hot under the collar and letting her emotions get the best of her, the Belarusian showed her composed side against Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska in their quarter-final.

Despite going a set down, Azarenka kept control to pole-axe Radwanska in the second set and grind out the third for a 6-7 6-0 6-2 win.

"I think I am a different player right now, especially mentally-wise," Azarenka said. "Today I really tried to forget about the first set and start from zero and really fight hard.

"I think that's the toughest thing out there. Especially when the weather is tough. Your mind is boiling and it's difficult to think."

Rafa Nadal will miss the worst of the Melbourne Park heat when he faces Czech Tomas Berdych in the evening session.

The Spaniard has gone out of the tournament at this stage for the last two years and will put his battered body to the test against Berdych, who was booed mercilessly after his fourth round win for refusing to shake hands with Nicolas Almagro.

