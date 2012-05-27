Bopanna and Dabrowski win French Open mixed doubles
PARIS Gabriela Dabrowski on Thursday became the first Canadian woman to win a mixed doubles Grand Slam title, with victory at Roland Garros.
PARIS Australian Samantha Stosur wasted little time in a 6-4 6-0 first-round dismissal of Britain's Elena Baltacha as the French Open got underway in bright sun and clear skies on Sunday.
The sixth-seeded Stosur, a Roland Garros runner-up in 2010, needed just over an hour to see off the world number 68 in front of a sparce crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier.
Stosur ran into a spot of bother when Baltacha broke back in the ninth game but she upped the pace and won the remaining seven games, ending her opponent's ordeal with a return winner.
Later on Sunday, local favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, the fifth seed, will entertain Russian Andrey Kuznetsov and American Venus Williams will start her campaign against Argentine Paula Ormaechea.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
PARIS Gabriela Dabrowski on Thursday became the first Canadian woman to win a mixed doubles Grand Slam title, with victory at Roland Garros.
PARIS Ripping a screaming forehand straight through the tennis textbook, Latvian Jelena Ostapenko blazed into the French Open final with a 7-6(4) 3-6 6-3 win over Swiss Timea Bacsinszky in a battle of the birthday girls on Thursday.