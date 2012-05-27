Samantha Stosur of Australia waves after winning her match against Elena Baltacha of Britain during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Australian Samantha Stosur wasted little time in a 6-4 6-0 first-round dismissal of Britain's Elena Baltacha as the French Open got underway in bright sun and clear skies on Sunday.

The sixth-seeded Stosur, a Roland Garros runner-up in 2010, needed just over an hour to see off the world number 68 in front of a sparce crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Stosur ran into a spot of bother when Baltacha broke back in the ninth game but she upped the pace and won the remaining seven games, ending her opponent's ordeal with a return winner.

Later on Sunday, local favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, the fifth seed, will entertain Russian Andrey Kuznetsov and American Venus Williams will start her campaign against Argentine Paula Ormaechea.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)