Bopanna and Dabrowski win French Open mixed doubles
PARIS Gabriela Dabrowski on Thursday became the first Canadian woman to win a mixed doubles Grand Slam title, with victory at Roland Garros.
PARIS Former champion Ana Ivanovic went out of the French Open on Friday, beaten 1-6 7-5 6-3 by Italian claycourt specialist Sara Errani in an erratic third-round display.
Ivanovic, the Roland Garros winner in 2008 and a former world number one, started well on the Suzanne Lenglen showcourt but her game deteriorated and, at one stage in the final set, she hit three double faults in a row.
Errani, seeded 21st while Ivanovic was number 13, served well and won points at the net before taking victory on her second matchpoint when the Serbian put a forehand wide.
Errani will now meet either third seed Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland or 26th-seeded Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova, another former champion.
(Reporting by Clare Fallon; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
LONDON India captain Virat Kohli said his team were not invincible after the defending champions allowed Sri Lanka to chase down a target of 322 to win a pulsating Champions Trophy match at The Oval on Thursday.