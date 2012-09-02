Cilic flies under the radar all the way to French Open last eight
PARIS Marin Cilic has flown under the radar since arriving in Paris but after reaching the French Open quarter-finals for the loss of 26 games he looms as a clear and present danger.
NEW YORK Ana Ivanovic defeated American teenager Sloane Stephens in round three of the U.S. Open on Saturday.
The former French Open champion was a 6-7 6-4 6-2 winner in two hours and 21 minutes to advance to the round of 16.
Stephens had beaten another former titleholder at Roland Garros, Italian Francesca Schiavone, in the first round at Flushing Meadows but was edged out by Ivanovic in a match punctuated by 11 service breaks.
Ivanovic blasted 37 winners, including 22 off her forehand, to turn the match around after a fast start from the 19-year-old Stephens.
"She's improved so much, she's very dangerous and she's going to be a great player," Ivanovic said.
Serbia's 12th seed will next play the unseeded Tsvetana Pironkova from Bulgaria for a place in the quarter-finals.
(Writing by Will Swanton; Editing by Steve Ginsburg)
PARIS Stan Wawrinka's array of shots was too much to handle for a resurgent Gael Monfils as the 2015 champion reached the French Open quarter-finals with a 7-5 7-6(7) 6-2 victory on Monday.