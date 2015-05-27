Ana Ivanovic of Serbia plays a shot to Misaki Doi of Japan during their the women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Misaki Doi of Japan plays a shot to Ana Ivanovic of Serbia during their the women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Ana Ivanovic of Serbia reacts during the women's singles match against Misaki Doi of Japan at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS Former champion Ana Ivanovic avoided a second round upset at the French Open when the Serb battled back from a set down to beat lowly-ranked Japanese player Misaki Doi on Wednesday.

The seventh seed, who beat Dinara Safina to win the title in 2008 and has returned to her best form after a slump, was outplayed initially by Doi but recovered to win 3-6 6-3 6-4 with the clock past 9pm local time.

She was on tenterhooks until the end though and failed to serve out the match at 5-2 in the decider, showing her frustration as she blazed a forehand wide.

Doi then held serve with a crafty drop shot but Ivanovic kept her nerve, moving 40-0 ahead on serve and sealing victory when Doi fired a backhand long.

Ivanovic will face Croatian teenager Donna Vekic in the third round.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris)