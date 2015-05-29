Ana Ivanovic of Serbia plays a shot to Donna Vekic of Croatia during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS Ana Ivanovic's French Open campaign picked up momentum when the former champion raced into the fourth round with a 6-0 6-3 demolition of Croatian Donna Vekic on Friday.

The seventh seed, who won the Roland Garros title in 2008, suffered a minor glitch in the second set when she lost eight points in a row as Vekic moved a break up at 2-1.

But that was as close as the world number 165 came to an upset as Ivanovic, cheered on by Germany midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, won five of the next six games on court Suzanne Lenglen.

Ivanovic, who has never made it past the last 16 here since her triumph, next faces Russian ninth seed Ekaterina Makarova.

Makarova, a semi-finalist at the U.S. and Australian Opens, was never in trouble as she beat compatriot Elena Vesnina 6-2 6-4.

In her first two matches, Ivanovic lost the first set against Kazakh Yeroslava Shvedova and Japan's Misaki Doi. There was no repeat on Friday when the 27-year-old dismissed the up-and-coming Vekic in ruthless fashion.

"After the first two matches, I really started to get a little bit of feeling and groove, and yesterday I had easy day. Today I really had strict game plan. I had an idea what I wanted to do, and obviously the confidence the from first two matches helped me in today's performance," Ivanovic told a news conference.

"When you know you are working in the right direction, it always gets you results. Today I did some things better than I did in my first two matches."

Since 2008, the inconsistent Ivanovic had reached the last 16 in Paris on two occasions, falling at the first or second hurdle twice.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)