Murray thumped by Fognini, Djokovic eases through in Rome
ROME Defending champion and world number one Andy Murray was swept aside by home favourite Fabio Fognini at the Italian Open on Tuesday, being completely outplayed in a 6-2 6-4 defeat.
PARIS As a former champion, Ana Ivanovic was all smiles as she sauntered in for her French Open press conference, expecting to get questions about her 7-5 6-1 second-round win over Kurumi Nara on Thursday.
If only.
She looked rather bemused when she was asked by one reporter: "We have a question for you regarding Serbia's result at the Eurovision Song Contest. What do you think of the 18th position?"
Ivanovic negotiated that curve-ball by declaring: "I thought our song was great ... we deserved a much, much better position."
But Ivanovic was taken aback when another reporter said, "It is your last tournament as a `Miss'. Can you tell us something about the wedding?"
Rumours are circulating that the 28-year-old plans to marry Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger before the Euro 2016 finals start on June 10. But a startled Ivanovic, shaking her head vehemently, reacted by saying "What?"
The exchange was cut short by the moderator, who barked "Next question".
Surely things would now get back to tennis?
No chance.
"So about your outfit. It looks really good on you. Could you talk about that? How do you like that outfit?
As she digested this latest question, the glazed look in Ivanovic's eyes said it all -- it was just one of those days in the life of a globe-trotting tennis professional.
(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Larry King)
ROME Defending champion and world number one Andy Murray was swept aside by home favourite Fabio Fognini at the Italian Open on Tuesday, being completely outplayed in a 6-2 6-4 defeat.
LONDON The pressure is building on 18-year-old Formula One rookie Lance Stroll, even if the Canadian continues to sound positive, and Monaco next week is likely to be his toughest race yet.