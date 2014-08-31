All eyes on Stuttgart as Sharapova poised for return
LONDON Not much fazes Roberta Vinci after 16 years on Tour but the maelstrom swirling around her opening match in Stuttgart against Maria Sharapova will test even the Italian's vast experience.
New YORK Third seed Stan Wawrinka was handed a walkover into the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Saturday when Slovenian Blaz Kavcic was forced out with a right foot injury.
Kavcic, the world number 92, said he had taken an injection to numb his foot but still was unable to play, prompting the withdrawal just before the start of the match.
"The pain is too much, now it is like under the ball of the foot," Kavcic told Reuters. "The doctors tried to do everything they could but nothing helped.
"I tried with injection, without injection but there was not even one percent chance to play the pain was too much.
"It was impossible."
Australian Open champion Wawrinka will now await the winner between Spanish 16th seed Tommy Robredo and Australia's Nick Kyrgios who clash later on Saturday.
(Reporting by Steve Keating, Editing by Gene Cherry)
LONDON Not much fazes Roberta Vinci after 16 years on Tour but the maelstrom swirling around her opening match in Stuttgart against Maria Sharapova will test even the Italian's vast experience.
Serena Williams on Monday called the alleged comments about her unborn child made by former world number one Ilie Nastase "racist" and applauded the International Tennis Federation for launching a probe into the remarks.